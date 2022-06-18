Over €18,000 allocated to 45 Kerry groups to fund physical activity for older people

Over €18,000 (€18,420) has been allocated to 45 Kerry groups to fund sport and physical activity for older people.
The Age and Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age and Opportunity, and Sport Ireland.
Nationally, 995 groups will receive grants worth more than €500,000.
A full list of the Kerry recipients is available below:
Kenmare Community Care CLG - Taobh Linn Social Centre €370
Coiste Forbartha Na Sceilge €370
Clann Housing €370
Forbart na Dromoda - Ionad Lae €370
Killorglin Rowing Club €920
Clochán/Bhréanaim ICA €340
Rockmount Care Centre €370
Dromid ICA €340
Moyvane ICA €340
Ballymacelligott ARA €370
St. Patrick's Day Care Centre €370
Ard Curam Day Care Centre €370
Abbeydorney Parish Hall CLG €340
Castleisland Ladies Probus Club €300
Retired Nurses Association €250
Ardfert Community Council €370
Inch Community Council €370
Killorglin Social Action Group, Killorglin Community Care Centre €370
Tralee Community Nursing Unit €370
HSE (South) Cork Kerry Community Healthcare €370
Arthritis Ireland, Kerry Branch €370
Star of the Laune Athletic Club €1000
Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club €1000
Heartbeat Killarney Kerry €340
Muckross ICA €300
Woman 2000 €370
St Brendan's Athletic Club (Kerry) €1000
Killarney ARA €340
Sliabh Luachra ARA €370
Kilcummin Community Care €370
Cairdeas Camp €370
ARA na Féile (Abbeyfeale) ARA €370
Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre €370
KWOTE (Killarney Women's Organisation for Training and Empowerment) €350
Caherciveen ICA €340
Tralee Scotia Probus Group €370
Glencar Community Care €370
Kilcummin ICA €340
Glencar ICA Kerry €340
Slainte Seniors €370
Beaufort GAA Club Healthy Club Project €320
Clúid Housing €330
Ballyheigue Over 55’s Club €370
Ballybunion ARA €370
Spa/Fenit ICA €340