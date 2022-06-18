Advertisement
Over €18,000 allocated to 45 Kerry groups to fund physical activity for older people

Jun 18, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Over €18,000 (€18,420) has been allocated to 45 Kerry groups to fund sport and physical activity for older people.

The Age and Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age and Opportunity, and Sport Ireland.

Nationally, 995 groups will receive grants worth more than €500,000.

A full list of the Kerry recipients is available below:

Kenmare Community Care CLG - Taobh Linn Social Centre €370

Coiste Forbartha Na Sceilge €370

Clann Housing €370

Forbart na Dromoda - Ionad Lae €370

Killorglin Rowing Club €920

Clochán/Bhréanaim ICA €340

Rockmount Care Centre €370

Dromid ICA €340

Moyvane ICA €340

Ballymacelligott ARA €370

St. Patrick's Day Care Centre €370

Ard Curam Day Care Centre €370

Abbeydorney Parish Hall CLG €340

Castleisland Ladies Probus Club €300

Retired Nurses Association €250

Ardfert Community Council €370

Inch Community Council €370

Killorglin Social Action Group, Killorglin Community Care Centre €370

Tralee Community Nursing Unit €370

HSE (South) Cork Kerry Community Healthcare €370

Arthritis Ireland, Kerry Branch €370

Star of the Laune Athletic Club €1000

Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club €1000

Heartbeat Killarney Kerry €340

Muckross ICA €300

Woman 2000 €370

St Brendan's Athletic Club (Kerry) €1000

Killarney ARA €340

Sliabh Luachra ARA €370

Kilcummin Community Care €370

Cairdeas Camp €370

ARA na Féile (Abbeyfeale) ARA €370

Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre €370

KWOTE (Killarney Women's Organisation for Training and Empowerment) €350

Caherciveen ICA €340

Tralee Scotia Probus Group €370

Glencar Community Care €370

Kilcummin ICA €340

Glencar ICA Kerry €340

Slainte Seniors €370

Beaufort GAA Club Healthy Club Project €320

Clúid Housing €330

Ballyheigue Over 55’s Club €370

Ballybunion ARA €370

Spa/Fenit ICA €340

