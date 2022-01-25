Advertisement
News

Over €175,00 allocated for Creative Ireland projects in Kerry

Jan 25, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Over €175,00 allocated for Creative Ireland projects in Kerry Over €175,00 allocated for Creative Ireland projects in Kerry
Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi
Share this article

Over €175,00 (€175,161) funding has been allocated for Creative Ireland projects in Kerry.

This funding is part of a €6.6 million investment in local authorities that will support creative projects that will connect people, creativity and wellbeing.

Last year, the Creative Ireland culture and creativity team delivered 51 projects in Kerry, including Architecture Kerry 2021 and Dance for the Young at Heart.

Advertisement

The funding was announced by Minister for Arts Catherine Martin and the Minister Local Government Darragh O’ Brien.

Further information on Creative Ireland projects in Kerry can be found here.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus