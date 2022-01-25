Over €175,00 allocated for Creative Ireland projects in Kerry

Over €175,00 (€175,161) funding has been allocated for Creative Ireland projects in Kerry.

This funding is part of a €6.6 million investment in local authorities that will support creative projects that will connect people, creativity and wellbeing.

Last year, the Creative Ireland culture and creativity team delivered 51 projects in Kerry, including Architecture Kerry 2021 and Dance for the Young at Heart.

The funding was announced by Minister for Arts Catherine Martin and the Minister Local Government Darragh O’ Brien.

Further information on Creative Ireland projects in Kerry can be found here.