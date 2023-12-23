Advertisement
Over €160,000 allocated to Kerry schools through STEM grants

Dec 23, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Over €160,000 in STEM grants has been allocated to Kerry schools.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced that 19 Kerry schools have been awarded Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) grants.

Minister Foley says this grant scheme aims to empower schools to provide the high-quality STEM education required for all their students.

List of the Kerry schools granted STEM funding:

Sliabh a’ Mhadra N.S:  €10,000.00

Kilgobnet National School: €10,000.00

Scoil Naomh Cárthach – Ballyfinane NS: €3,089.87

Castledrum NS: €9,678.15

Flemby NS: €10,000.00

Asdee NS: €7,208.92

Castlegregory NS: €10,000.00

Scoil Treasa Naofa: €10,000.00

Firies N.S: €10,000.00

Curraheen NS: €4,489.40

Scoil Bhreac Chluain: €8,007.40

Kiltallagh National School: €4,700.00

CBS Primary School: €10,000.00

Ardfert Central N.S: €9,818.92

Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn: €9,575.00

Scoil Réalta na Maidine: €10,000.00

Gaelscoil Faithleann: €9,812.04

Scoil Mhuire ague Naomh Treasa: €9,575.00

Tralee Educate Together NS: €10,000.00

 

