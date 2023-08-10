Over €100,000 allocated to maintain outdoor recreation facilities in Kerry

Over €100,000 in government funding has been allocated to develop and maintain outdoor recreation facilities in Kerry.

It’s part of the Department of Rural and Community Development and Coillte’s strategic plan (2022-2026).

The funding was announced recently by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Advertisement

Over 300 outdoor trails, forests and amenities nationally will benefit, including 15 in Kerry.

The €3 million investment will be allocated to develop and upgrade forest parks, trails, play areas, carparks and toilet facilities, at locations across Ireland.

In Kerry, 15 outdoor amenities have been granted funding.

Advertisement

Glanteenassig Wood, Castlegregory has been allocated over €23,000 (€23,040) for maintenance and a new boardwalk section around the upper lake.

In South Kerry, Dromore is to receive more than €17,200 (17,280) for trail upgrades.

Caragh Lake Trail and Kimego Forest in South Kerry have been allocated over €5,700 (€5,760) each.

Advertisement

The Mass Path in Lyracrumpane is to benefit from over €4,500 (€4,608) funding.

Glannageenty wood will receive almost 3,500 (€3,456) for maintenance and removal of wind blown trees from the trail.

Ballygamboon Tralee, the Kerry Way trail, Lickeen in Glencar, and Pike Wood Killarney, have been allocated over €2,300 (€2,304) each for general maintenance.

Advertisement

The Glenbeigh Trail; Gleensk, Kells Bay; Kilderry Woods, Milltown; Killaclohane, Castlemaine; and Rossacroo Wood, Kilgarvan will each benefit from more than €1,100 (€1,152) of funding.