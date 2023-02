Over €1.7 million in funding has been allocated for voluntary and community health providers in Kerry.

It’s part of the Government’s €81 million package which will benefit 107 such organisations to help ease cost-of-living pressures.

In Kerry, St John of God Community Services will receive €761,182 and the Kerry Parents and Friends Association has been awarded €504,907.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.