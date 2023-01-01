Over €1.2 million won by Kerry National Lottery players in 2022

Over € 1.2 million (1,246,358) was won by National Lottery players in Kerry in 2022.

Figures released by the National Lottery to Radio Kerry show the amount was won by Kerry players up to December the 23rd.

The past 12 months saw 18 Kerry winners across National Lottery draws.

The highest winning figure was €500,000, which came in a Euromillions Plus draw in June (10th).

The winning ticket was sold in Donagh Hickey Motors in Rathmore.

In January, 12 Lotto players in the county won the Lotto Match 5 prize. 10 of these players won over €36,000 each (€36,687) , while two players won just under €26,500 (26,380).

(The National Lottery say these players benefitted with larger than usual prizes due to the fact that the Lotto jackpot was capped at €19.06 million and all excess jackpot funds were distributed to the next winning prize tier.)

The highest prize won in Kerry in Lotto draws in 2022 was over €155,000 (€156,493.00). The winning ticket was sold in Deo's Post Office, Portmagee, in February (26th).

Three lucky players in the county won €50,000 in the EuroMillions – “Ireland Only Raffle”, while another Euromillions player won more than €20,000 in November.

In addition to this, players in Kerry have won over €100,000 in Top Tier Scratch Cards.

With a €15,000 winner from an All Cash Gold ticket, bought in SuperValu, Lower Rock Street, Tralee, in September, while in August one player won €100,000 in the Money Multiplier. The ticket was bought in J.D. O'Sullivan and Sons on Main Street, Kenmare.

Meanwhile, data from the National Lottery released recently shows that since 2020, Kerry had 8 winners in top prize scratch cards and online instant win games (IWG’s). The total in the high tier prices came to €500,000