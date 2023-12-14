Over a quarter of people in Kerry working from home at least one day a week

Over a quarter of people in Kerry are working from home.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s Census 2022 report on Employment, Occupations and Commuting.

The report shows that Killorglin has the highest percentage of people in the county who work from home.

According to the Central Statistics Office, more than 67,500 (67,545) people are in employment in the county; of these over 17,000 (17,119) work from home at least one day a week.

This represents a rise of almost 47% on the figure on the last census.

Meanwhile, almost 43,000 (42,981) respondents said they never work from home. (7,445 people did not state their working from home status.)

Almost 6,800 (6,771) people in Kerry, aged 15 and over, work mainly from home.

The report says workers in IT, web design, business management, authors, translators and project management roles were the most likely to work from home

for five or more days a week.

In Kerry, the town with the highest percentage of people who work from home was Killorglin, at just over 29%.

This was followed by Dingle at over 28%; Ballybunion at 27%; and Kenmare at 24%.

Over 21.5% of people work from home in Listowel; 21% of workers in Killarney work from home; in Tralee, the figure stood at just under 20% (19.5%); while it was 17% in Castleisland.

(Meanwhile, in Abbeyfeale, the figures show 17.3% of people work from home.)

The average work commute time of those who never worked from home was 27 minutes; while the travel time for those who worked one or more days from home, was on average 36 minutes.