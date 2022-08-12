Advertisement
News

Over a hundred people attend vigil for Ballybunion drowning victims

Aug 12, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Over a hundred people attend vigil for Ballybunion drowning victims Over a hundred people attend vigil for Ballybunion drowning victims
Share this article

More than a hundred people turned out at the men's beach in Ballybunion last evening, to remember the two people who died in a tragic swimming accident at that location one week ago.

Muriel Erikkson and Dessie Byrne, who were originally from the Roscommon/Athlone areas, were taken from the sea on the evening of August 4th, after a day trip to Ballybunion ended in a terrible tragedy.

Cathy Sadlier and her friends from the Ballybunion Dippers organised the event, to mark one week since the double tragedy that has rocked the popular seaside resort.

Advertisement

The large crowd who attended, included members of the local rescue services who did everything they could to save the lives of Muriel and Dessie.

Around twenty members of the extended Byrne and Erikkson families attended the vigil, which ended with wreaths of flowers being cast into the sea, and a minute's silence for each life lost.

Dean Byrne, who lost both his father and his aunt in the tragedy, said the family would be eternally grateful to the people of Ballybunion for their show of solidarity, and to the rescue and emergency personnel in particular.

Advertisement

He said coming to the spot where his loved ones spent their final hours, was important to him:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus