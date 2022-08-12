Over a hundred people attend vigil for Ballybunion drowning victims

More than a hundred people turned out at the men's beach in Ballybunion last evening, to remember the two people who died in a tragic swimming accident at that location one week ago.

Muriel Erikkson and Dessie Byrne, who were originally from the Roscommon/Athlone areas, were taken from the sea on the evening of August 4th, after a day trip to Ballybunion ended in a terrible tragedy.

Cathy Sadlier and her friends from the Ballybunion Dippers organised the event, to mark one week since the double tragedy that has rocked the popular seaside resort.

The large crowd who attended, included members of the local rescue services who did everything they could to save the lives of Muriel and Dessie.

Around twenty members of the extended Byrne and Erikkson families attended the vigil, which ended with wreaths of flowers being cast into the sea, and a minute's silence for each life lost.

Dean Byrne, who lost both his father and his aunt in the tragedy, said the family would be eternally grateful to the people of Ballybunion for their show of solidarity, and to the rescue and emergency personnel in particular.

He said coming to the spot where his loved ones spent their final hours, was important to him: