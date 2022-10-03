Over 9% increase in house prices in Kerry

House prices in Kerry have increased by over 9% in the third quarter of this year.

That’s according to a new report released by MyHome.ie

The report, in association with Davy, found that annual asking price inflation slowed to 7.8% nationally.

Advertisement

The MyHome.ie Property Price Report found that the median asking price for a house in Kerry, rose by 9.3% on the year to €235,000.

The average price of a two-bedroom apartment in the county stands at €172,500.

That’s an annual increase of 15.77% and a Quarterly rise of 7.81%.

Advertisement

24 counties have recorded an increase on year on year prices for 2 bed apartments.

And prices rose in 21 counties, quarter on quarter.

The median asking price for 3 bed semi-detached house in Kerry, has increased by 8.11% to €200,000.

Advertisement

While a 4 bed semi detached house, cost on average €235,000 in the county.

A rise of almost 12% both annually and quarter on quarter.

The median price of all properties listed on the MyHome.ie website - was €285,000, up over 5.5% on the year.

Advertisement

The number of properties listed on MyHome.ie was 16,300 in the third quarter of 2022.

Which is a 22% increase on the same period last year.

The Number of new properties on the market stands at 12,466, an increase of 33% on the 3rd Q last year.

Advertisement

The National Average Asking price is €320,000, a 7.8% increase on the same period last year. But a 1.3% drop Quarter on Quarter.

While the National average time to sale agreed is 2.6 months.

The report also shows that there were 30,000 help to buy applications made in Ireland this year to July.

While the average Mortgage approvals have risen by 8% on the year, to €288,300.

Residential property market transactions in the first eight months of 2022 are up 8.1% on 2021 and 6.8% on 2019.