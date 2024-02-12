Over 800 people awaiting social housing in the Kenmare MD

There are over 800 people on the social housing waiting list in the Kenmare Municipal District.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Kenmare MD meeting.

803 people are awaiting social housing in the Kenmare Municipal District.

That figure includes transfers from other MD’s which have the Municipal District as one of their three areas of choice; excluding transfers, this number stands at 483.

Of the total number of people awaiting a house in the area, 430 are on the list for one bed units.

Over 200 (202) applicants are awaiting 2 bed homes; just under 150 (144) are on the list for 3 bed units; 27 people are awaiting 4 bed houses, while there are zero applicants for 5 bed units.

There are currently 32 vacant units in the Municipal district; of these 2 units are under repair and unallocated; 5 are under repair and allocated; 21 dwellings are awaiting repairs; while 4 homes are repaired and awaiting allocation.

Since 1st January 2023, 474 requests for repairs have been received by the MD office.

There are 925 tenancies in total in the area, that includes 670 in Local Authority housing, 146 in HAP tenancies, 69 under the Rental Accommodation Scheme and 40 tenancies under leasing in the area.