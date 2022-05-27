Advertisement
News

Over 75s wait over 12 hours in UHK’s Emergency Department for admission

May 27, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 75s wait over 12 hours in UHK’s Emergency Department for admission Over 75s wait over 12 hours in UHK’s Emergency Department for admission
Share this article

People aged over 75 waited on average 12 hours in the Emergency Department for admission to University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures contained in a Parliamentary Question to Sinn Féin TD, David Cullinane.

They show the wait time in Kerry for those aged under 75 is nine hours.

Advertisement

 

These HSE figures for the year to date show that nationally, people aged over 75 are waiting on average 14 hours for admission to hospital.

At University Hospital Kerry, over 75s have waited on average 12.4 hours in the Emergency Department to be admitted.

Advertisement

Those aged under 75 are waiting on average 9.1 hours for admission at UHK.

Of the 3,250 people who attended the Emergency Department in Kerry so far this year, 903 of them or 28% have been admitted.

43% of admissions (388 patients) were within six hours; while 27.1% (245 patients) waited more than 12 hours.

Advertisement

15.3% (138) of patients waited between six and nine hours at UHK’s ED for admission, and the remaining 14.6% (132 patients) were nine to 12 hours in the ED before being admitted.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus