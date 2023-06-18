Over 7,500 households in Kerry don’t have an internet connection

Almost 73% of (permanent private) households in Kerry have a broadband internet connection.

That’s according to figures released in Census 2022; which shows a rise of almost 12 percentage points on the last census. (and a rise of 18 percentage points on the 2011 census).

More than 42,000 (42,311) respondents indicated they have a broadband connection, while almost 4,200 (4,164) said they have an other type of connection.

Over 7,500 (7,613) homes in the county have no internet connection, while just under 4,100 (4,019) have internet but did not state the type of connectivity.