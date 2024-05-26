Over 730 people in Kerry and Cork counted as homeless in Census 2022

Over 700 people in Kerry and Cork were listed as homeless in the 2022 Census.

That’s according to figures released by the CSO, which show over 10,300 people nationally were counted as homeless on Census night.

More than two-thirds of homeless people (7,238) were in the Dublin Region, while the South West Region, made up of Kerry and Cork, had the next highest number, at 731.

The statistics show that 60% of those listed as homeless on the census were male, and 40% were female.

The average age of people counted as homeless was 29.5 years, compared with an average age of 38.8 years for the State population.