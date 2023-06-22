Over 72,000 passengers travelled through Kerry Airport in first quarter of 2023

Over 72,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to figures released from the Central Statistics Office.

7.6 million passengers passed through the five main Irish airports in the first quarter of 2023.

This is up 62% on the same period last year and a rise of 29% when compared with pre-pandemic figure (2020).

According to the CSO, 72,347 passengers travelled through Kerry Airport in the first three months of this year.

With more than 21,000 (21,563) in January, over 24,000 (24,612) in February and almost 26,200 (26,172) in March passing through the airport.

This represents a 62% rise on the same period last year, when just under 45,000 (44,836) people passed through Farranfore.

This figure was also a 30% rise when compared to pre-pandemic figures, when 55,763 travelled through Kerry Airport in Q1 2020.

Over 38,000 (38,028) passengers departed Kerry Airport during the first quarter of 2023, while more than 34,000 (34,319) arrived in the Kingdom.

792 flights were handled by Kerry Airport during the period, with 396 departures and 396 arrivals.

London Luton was the most popular route in the first quarter of the year, with over 12,000 (12,014) passengers flying out of Farranfore and more than 12,300 (12,351) arriving to the county on this flight.

24,365 passengers in total embarked on this flight.

Dublin (20,773 passengers) and London Stansted (14,238 passengers) were the next most popular routes.