Over 72% of Kerry Home Loan applications recommended to be declined

Over 72% of applications made under the Local Authority Home Loan in Kerry have been recommended to be declined in the first eight months of the year.

The figures were provided by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien following a query from Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke.

The Local Authority Home Loan is a Government-backed mortgage for first time buyers and fresh start applicants.

Advertisement

It can be used to purchase a new or second-hand property or for self-build, and provides up to 90% of the market value of the property; the maximum loan amount is determined by where the property is located.

The Housing Agency provides a central support service that assesses applications on behalf of local authorities and it makes recommendations to approve or refuse applications.

Between January and the end of August this year, 48 such applications, made to Kerry County Council, have been assessed.

Advertisement

13 have been recommended to be approved, while 35 are recommended to be declined.

Nationwide, 1,483 applications have been assessed; 656 have been recommended to be approved, while 827 are recommended to be declined.