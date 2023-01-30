Over 680 litter complaints made in Kerry during 11 months last year

Over 680 (688) litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council between January and November last year.

The figures were compiled by the council and presented to Kerry County Councillors.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

Between January and November, 688 litter complaints were made to the council.

105 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 55 of which have been paid to date.

There were also five court convictions during that time, totalling €1,900.

Kerry County Council also investigated 278 waste complaints and 68 air complaints during this time, there were no court prosecutions on foot of any of these complaints.

There were also 125 water complaints investigated by the council and there were two convictions in relation to these complaints, totalling €4,910.