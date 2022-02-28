Advertisement
Over 6,200 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry

Feb 28, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Over 6,200 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry
Over 6,200 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.
In January, 6,216 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's down 281 people from January last year, and down just four from December.

Four of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases; Listowel is up 34 to 1,188, and Kenmare is up 81 to 270.

Cahersiveen rose 31 to 259 and Dingle's figure stands at 420 after an increase of 36 in the past year.

Tralee’s Live Register is down 358 in the year to 2,601 people in January; Killarney’s figures dropped 94 to 1,031, and in Killorglin, it fell 11 to 447.

