Over 6,000 in Kerry contacted by Revenue for not paying property tax

Apr 14, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Over 6,000 in Kerry contacted by Revenue for not paying property tax
Over 6,000 people in Kerry have been contacted by Revenue for not paying their Local Property Tax.

Revenue says about 90 per cent of people have paid the tax on time, but the remaining ten per cent either haven’t paid or haven’t made arrangements to pay with Revenue.

Property owners had a deadline of January 10th to update details with Revenue, and those that didn't were sent the letters.

Revenue has confirmed to Radio Kerry that over 6,000 letters were recently sent out for non-compliance relating to properties in Kerry.

It’s around 4% of the national total of 150,000 letters sent out recently.

 

