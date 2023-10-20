Advertisement
Over 60% rise in theft from shops recorded in Kerry so far this year

Oct 20, 2023 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Over 60% rise in theft from shops recorded in Kerry so far this year
Thefts from shops have risen by over 60% in Kerry.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraig Powell, at the Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The statistics shows that property crime has increased by 14% in the county, compared with 2019.

There have been 636 incidents of theft from shops reported in Kerry so far this year, that’s an increase of 63% on pre-covid figures in 2019 when 389 incidents were recorded.

Speaking at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraig Powell said a Pro arrest, Pro charge plan has been put in place to combat this.

The figures were compared to the 2019 statistics, as these are more reflective on the rates recorded in 2023, due to covid times in the intervening period.

1,112 reports of property crime have been recorded so far this year, up from 975.

There has been a dramatic reduction of non-aggravated burglaries in Kerry, with 91 reported in 2023, a 53% decrease; while Chief Superintendent Powell said there has been a minimal number of aggravated burglaries.

Theft/unauthorised taking of vehicle rates dropped by 15% on pre-covid figures; this figure includes theft of tractors and mowers - with 23 incidents in 2023, down from 27.

67 theft from vehicle incidents have been recorded in the county, a 29% reduction on the 2019 figure.

Meanwhile, the figures show there have been 209 incidents of theft of other property in the county this year, up 1% on 2019.

