Over 5,900 (5,933) dog licences were issued in Kerry during the first five months of this year.

Figures compiled by Kerry County Council, show that 33 fines relating to dogs were issued from January to the end of May.

During that time, the local authority re-homed 70 dogs.

Advertisement

The council’s Dog and Litter Wardens and Enforcement Officers carried out 36 patrols around the county, ensuring dog waste is disposed of correctly and all pets are under control.