Over 5,600 Kerry premises able to order broadband under National Broadband Plan

Apr 2, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Over 5,600 Kerry premises able to order broadband under National Broadband Plan
Over 5,600 premises in Kerry can now order or pre-order broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

That’s according to National Broadband Ireland, the company behind the rollout of fibre network across the country on behalf of the state.

NBI has also said that a further 2,300 premises in Kerry are in the build phase of the rollout and the owners will soon be able to pre-order fibre broadband.

Over 26,000 premises across the county are included in the rollout’s intervention area, meaning the NBI still has over 18,000 premises to get to in Kerry.

The company is encouraging people to check their eligibility at www.nbi.ie.

