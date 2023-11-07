Over 520 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council up to end of September

Over 520 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council in the first nine months of the year.

The figures were compiled by the council and were presented to Kerry County Councillors recently.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

From January to the end of September, 527 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council.

74 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 37 of which have been paid to date.

There were also five court convictions during that time, totalling €2,345.

Kerry County Council also investigated 237 waste complaints; there was one court conviction based on these complaints, totalling €825.

There were also 115 water complaints and there was one court conviction which amounted to €400, while there were 33 air complaints investigated by the council during the same period resulting in one court prosecution, totalling €1,500.