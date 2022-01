545 houses are without power across the county today after last night's yellow weather alert.

205 household are affected in the Smearla area.

91 houses are suffering from outages in Kilflynn.

Meanwhile, in Causeway 67 houses are without power.

Earlier, 182 houses were without power in Ballybeggan.

Power has already been restored to 863 households in Castleisland while the ESB says the remainder of those lines should be restored by 2.30pm.