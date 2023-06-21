Over 50 apartments and multi-storey car park in Tralee town centre for sale

Over 50 apartments and a multi-storey car park located in Tralee town centre have been put on the market.

The property is 4,592 square metres and is located on Maine Street.

It consists of 52 apartments containing 208 bedrooms, two office suites and a multi storey car park with 390 spaces.

Tralee-based auctioneer Jim Finucane is handling the sale, alongside Cushman and Wakefield.

For further information contact Jim Finucane Auctioneers on 087 711 8922 or Cushman and Wakefield on 087 441 9085.