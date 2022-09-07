Over 480 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council up to July

Over 480 (487) litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first seven months of this year.

The figures were complied by the council and presented to members of the various municipal districts at their bi-monthly meetings.

They also show there were four court convictions during that time.

The figures detail the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

Between January and July, 487 litter complaints were made to the council.

68 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 29 of which have been paid.

The were also four court convictions during that time, totalling €1,550.

The council also investigated 178 waste complaints during this period, while there were 76 water complaints and 45 air complaints investigated.

There were no court prosecutions on foot of any of these complaints.