Over 47,000 premises across Kerry have access to high-speed fibre broadband

Eir says over 47,000 homes and businesses across Kerry now have access to high-speed fibre broadband.

Some 3,800 (3,814) premises have been connected to gigabit fibre since the start of this year, so eir’s €36 million project in Kerry is now 75% complete.

When fully rolled out, it’ll provide 63,000 Kerry homes and businesses with broadband speeds up to 100 times faster than traditional copper networks.

Customers can check access to fibre network connections at www.openeir.ie