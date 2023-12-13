Over 4,500 people in Kerry travel an hour or more to work

Over 4,500 people in Kerry take a journey of 60 minutes and over to get to work.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s Census 2022 report on Employment, Occupations and Commuting.

According to the figures 4,683 Kerry commuters travel an hour or more to work.

This represents 8% of all workers in the county who commute.

The report shows that 412 people in Tralee travel over an hour to work.

352 Killarney commuters are on the road for over 60 minutes; and 147 people from Listowel have such a journey.

Meanwhile, of workers who commute more than an hour, 101 travel from Kenmare, 78 commute from Castleisland, 58 from Ballybunion, from Killorglin 53 take an hour journey or more, and 35 workers travel an hour or longer to work from Dingle.