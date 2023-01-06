Advertisement
Over 430,000 visitors to Kerry OPW sites in 2021

Jan 6, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Over 430,000 visitors to Kerry OPW sites in 2021
Over 430,000 (434,869) people visited Kerry tourist locations operated by the Office of Public Works in 2021.

That’s according to figures released the OPW, which manages heritage sites across Ireland.

Derrynane House in Caherdaniel was the most visited OPW site in the County in 2021.

Figures from the Office of Public Works show the childhood home of the Liberator, Daniel O’Connell, had the highest number of visitors to any OPW site in Kerry in 2021.

Derrynane House, Caherdaniel had over 355,000 (355,622) people through its doors. An 18.5% increase on the number in 2020.

Over 12,000 (12,105) people flocked to UNESCO world heritage site, Skellig Michael/Sceilg Mhichíl. (A 22% drop on the 2019 number).

Just over 8000 (8,137) sightseers visited the Blasket Islands, while the Blasket Island Visitor Centre had more than 11,000 (11,067) tourists.

A list of sites managed by the OPW shows that Gallarus Castle was the second most visited site in the county in 2021. Over 34,000 (34,077) people visited the West Kerry attraction.

Ross Castle in Killarney had over 5,200 (5,267) visitors in 2021, double the number of the year before, and Ardfert Cathedral saw more 8,500 (8,594) people through the doors in the year.

Meanwhile, the OPW site of Listowel Castle, wasn’t open to visitors.

