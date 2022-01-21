Over 4,300 reports of assault made by healthcare staff in region over 7 years

More than 4,300 reports of assault have been made by frontline healthcare staff in the region between 2015 and 2021.

Figures provided by the HSE, published in today’s Irish Independent, show staff working in hospitals and community healthcare organisations made over 34,000 reports of assaults during that time frame.

Over 1,700 such reports were recorded by the South/South West Hospital Group, which incorporates University Hospital Kerry. More than 2,600 incidents were reported by staff working in community healthcare organisations in Kerry and Cork.