Over 4,300 cases of illegal dumping investigated by Kerry County Council since 2018

Over 4,300 cases of illegal dumping were investigated by Kerry County Council over the past five years.

The figures were provided by the council and presented to members recently.

These figures cover from 2018 to the end of September this year.

In total, over 4,387 cases of illegal dumping were investigated by Kerry County Council after complaints were made by the public.

This year, as of the end of September, 581 reports were made to the council and investigated, the figure stood at 885 last year and it was 1,041 in 2020 – the highest number in the past five years.

Kerry County Council investigated 942 cases of illegal dumping in 2019 and there were 938 such investigations carried out in 2018.

During that period, 555 on-the-spot fines were issued to offenders.

87 were issued this year, while there were 121 in 2021 and 93 in 2020.

112 on-the-spot fines were issued in 2019 and a further 142 were given out in 2018.