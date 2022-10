Cork Airport will welcome 43,000 passengers this October Bank Holiday weekend.

Today is anticipated to be the busiest day with over 8,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport.

This will represent a 95% recovery on the last comparable October Bank Holiday weekend in 2019.

This weekend also marks the start of Cork Airport’s Winter Schedule of flights.

This winter, over 1.1 million seats are available to book to 27 destinations across Europe and the UK.