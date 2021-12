There are more than 420 (423) recipients of farm assist payments in Kerry.

Farm assist is a means-tested payment for low-income farmers under the Jobseeker's Allowance scheme. Nationally, there are almost 5,000 (4,962) farmers receiving payments under this scheme.

The figures were provided by Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Heather Humphreys following a question from Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.