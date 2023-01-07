Advertisement
Over 400 licences to cull deer issued in Kerry in 2022

Jan 7, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Over 400 licences to cull deer issued in Kerry in 2022
Deer at Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
More than 400 licences to cull deer were issued in Kerry in 2022.

 

That’s according to figures released by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Wild deer are protected under the wildlife acts but there’s an annual open season during which deer can be legally shot under licence.

 

This open season operates generally from the beginning of September to the end of February, depending on the species and sex of the deer.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage issues licences under section 29 of the Wildlife Act 1976 to 2018 for deer hunting.

 

Section 42 of the same act provides that where protected wild animals are causing serious damage to food, livestock, poultry or agricultural crops the owner or occupier, may on application to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, seek permission to take appropriate steps to stop this damage.

 

Up to December 16th, 369 licences were issued under section 29 of the act and 53 were granted under section 42 of the same legislation to cull deer in Kerry.

