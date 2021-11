Young Kerry people are being urged to register to vote ahead of tomorrow’s deadline (November 25th).

The National Youth Council says over 3,800 (3,866) people have come of age since the general election last year.

It's calling on those people to sign up before an election or referendum is called.

Anyone who wants to check if they are registered can visit checktheregister.ie; if they aren't on the list, they can apply through Kerry County Council.