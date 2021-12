The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 420 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 105 are in ICU.

Possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with ‘S gene target failure'; using this methodology, The HPSC estimates that approximately 35% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.