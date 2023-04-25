Over 355,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport last year.

That’s according to figure released by the CSO in their latest Aviation Statistics report.

The figures show that the number is 4% lower than pre-pandemic levels

According to the report, over 100,000 (100,026) passengers went through the doors of the Farranfore airport in the 4th quarter of 2022.

This was a 9% rise compared to the same period the year before.

This figure was also a quarter on quarter increase of 6%; while it was an almost 9% (8.9%) rise on the pre-pandemic figure (Q4 2019).

355,043 passengers were handled by Kerry airport last year, more than double on the year before; but this was a decrease on 2019 number, of almost 370,000.

In total, almost 171,500 (171,480) passengers arrived in Kerry airport, while over 183,000 (183,563) departed last year.

830 flights in total were handled by the airport in 2022, with 415 arrivals and 415 departures.

London Luton was the most popular route last year; with almost 49 thousand (48, 831) passengers flying from Kerry; and over 50 thousand (50,380) arriving to the county on this flight.

Dublin (87,811) and London Stansted (68,860) were the next most popular routes.