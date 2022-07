Over 3,500 (3,587) SUSI grant applications were made in Kerry for the 2020-2021 academic year.

More than 2,800 (2,858) of these have been awarded; 623 have been refused and 106 have been cancelled.

Nationally, over 100,000 SUSI grant applications were made.

The figures were provided by Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, following a question from Sinn FĂ©in TD Donnchadh Ă“ Laoghaire.