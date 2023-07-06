Over 340 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council up to end of May

Over 340 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council in the first five months of the year.

The figures were compiled by the council and presented at the Municipal District meetings.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

Advertisement

From January to May, 344 litter complaints were made and they were investigated by the council.

36 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 19 of which have been paid to date.

There were also four court convictions during that time, totalling €1,775.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council also investigated 135 waste complaints; there was one court conviction based on these complaints, totalling €825.

There were also 65 water complaints and 31 air complaints investigated by the council during this time; there was one court prosecutions on foot of the air complaint, totalling €1,500.