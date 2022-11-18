Advertisement
Over 3200 premises in Killarney eligible for fibre connection to NBI network

Nov 18, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 3200 premises in Killarney eligible for fibre connection to NBI network
National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced that over 3,200 premises in Killarney are accessible for fibre broadband on the NBI network.

Under the National Broadband Plan (NBP), Kerry will receive a government investment of €107 million.

Over 27,000 premises in the county are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools.

The NBI is now live, with 3266 premises in Killarney and 3185 premises in Tralee eligible to access the network.

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility for connection to the network at www.nbi.ie

