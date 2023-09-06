Over 300,000 passengers flew to and from Cork in August

308,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport in August.

Figures released today by the airport’s operate, the daa, shows the numbers travelling last month were 12% ahead of August 2022 making it the busiest August for passenger traffic in 15 years.

The most popular destination was London Heathrow.

CEO of daa Kenny Jacobs said nearly 890,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport in June, July and August.

He said families went overseas in their droves to escape the miserable weather.