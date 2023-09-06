Advertisement
News

Over 300,000 passengers flew to and from Cork in August

Sep 6, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrynews
Over 300,000 passengers flew to and from Cork in August
Share this article

308,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport in August.

Figures released today by the airport’s operate, the daa, shows the numbers travelling last month were 12% ahead of August 2022 making it the busiest August for passenger traffic in 15 years.

The most popular destination was London Heathrow.

Advertisement

CEO of daa Kenny Jacobs said nearly 890,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport in June, July and August.

He said families went overseas in their droves to escape the miserable weather.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

High temperature warning issued for all of Ireland
Advertisement
Councillor maintains majority of dog owners are responsible at Inch
Kerry councillor calls for permanent memorial for survivors of industrial schools and Magdalene laundries
Advertisement

Recommended

Former Kerry Captain Not Surprised By O'Connor Reappointment
Kerry store uses SEAI grant to reduce carbon footprint by 59%
Over 1,200 Ukrainians supported by IRD Duhallow in past year
Councillor maintains majority of dog owners are responsible at Inch
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus