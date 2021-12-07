Over 3,000 people in Kerry subject to boil water notices

Over 3,000 (3,061) people in Kerry are being forced to boil their water because of power outages.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Kerry County Council have issued boil water notices for the Aughacasla Public Water Supply, Caragh Lake Public Water Supply, the Dawros Group Water Scheme, parts of the Bonane Group Water Scheme, and in parts of Kenmare Town.

This is because of power cuts caused by Storm Barra, and as a result Irish Water can’t guarantee the drinking water entering these two supplies is being properly disinfected.

The population effected by the Caragh Lake Public Water Supply notice is approximately 1,958, 353 people are impacted by the Aughacasla notice, with another 750 on the Dawros Group Water Scheme, parts of the Bonane Group Water Scheme, and in parts of Kenmare Town.

A map of the areas subject to the boil water notices is available on the supply and service section of water.ie, and below.

Experts from Irish Water and Kerry County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notices lifted as quickly as possible over the coming days.

In the meantime, all customers of the Aughacasla and Caragh Lake public water supplies, Dawros Group Water Scheme, parts of the Bonane Group Water Scheme, and in parts of Kenmare Town are advised to boil water before use.

Water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, the preparation of salads and foods not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth, and the making of ice.

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, and flushing of toilets.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly about these notices; anyone with concerns can contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or go to water.ie

