Over 300 people across Kerry are still without power after stormy conditions overnight and this morning.

138 are without power in West Kerry after a fault at Inch, with power expected to be restored by noon.

A separate fault in Dingle has left 76 without power, which is expected to return shortly after 2pm.

Two faults at Gurranebane have left 92 without power near Waterville, and power is expected to come back there shortly after 1pm.