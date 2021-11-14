Over 30 staff in Kerry and Cork nursing homes reportedly refused vaccine

Over 30 staff members from nursing homes across Kerry and Cork have reportedly refused a COVID-19 vaccine this year.

That's according to figures provided to the Sunday Times under the Freedom of Information Act.

The paper reports that 32 members of staff at nursing homes run by the HSE across the two counties refused a vaccine.

This represents about 2% of the 1,648 full-time staff which are employed by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare across 25 public nursing homes or long-term care facilities in the south-west.