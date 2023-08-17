Over 260 Ukrainians to be housed in three Kerry locations

More than 260 refugees from Ukraine are to be housed in Killarney, Listowel and Glenbeigh in the coming weeks.

It’s proposed that 104 people will live in the Presentation Convent in Killarney which sold recently for more than €3 million.

Radio Kerry also understands it’s planned that 103 refugees will be moved to the Falcon Inn in Glenbeigh.

It’s expected 55 people will move into the former Presentation Convent in Listowel by the middle of October.

The responsibility for housing refugees and those seeking international protection lies with IPAS, the International Protection Accommodation Services, which is under the remit of the Department of Equality and Integration.

Radio Kerry News contacted the department for a statement about new plans to house Ukrainian refugees in Killarney, Listowel and Glenbeigh.

The department says that the information was generally correct but that the numbers to be accommodated can be subject to change for various reasons.

It says the Falcon Inn in Glenbeigh will be taking in Ukrainian refugees shortly.

The Presentation Convents in Killarney and Listowel are not yet ready for occupation though should be in the weeks ahead, the department says.

It states since February last year, almost 70 thousand people from Ukraine have sought accommodation from the State and there’s no expectation that numbers coming here will abate. The department says the outlook for the availability of suitable accommodation is extremely challenging.