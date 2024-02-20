*AS OF 8:15AM*

Gardaí have just over 26 hours left, under the current period of detention, to charge or release the two Kerry men being questioned in relation to a drug seizure worth almost €33 million.

The men, both in their 40's, were arrested on Friday and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Under this act, the men can be held for up to seven days.

Two men from Kerry, both in their 40s, are still being detained in garda stations in the county, after they were arrested on Friday as part of a joint operation between the gardaí and Revenue.

The arrests followed the seizure of synthetic drugs worth an estimated €32.8 million at Cork Port, and the seizure of two firearms arising out of follow up searches in Kerry.

The drug is believed to be crystal meth, but this is pending analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Both men were brought before a special sitting of the District Court in Kerry on Saturday night, where the State applied for an extension to their period of detention.

A 72-hour-extension to the detention was granted in the case of both men.

This expires at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Under Section 50, this can be extended for an additional 48 hours through an application by the Chief Superintendent to the District Court.