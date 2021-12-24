Advertisement
Over 2,500 Kerry businesses and employers receiving Government supports

Dec 24, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,500 businesses and employers in Kerry are receiving Government supports, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kerry, over 1,000 employers are being supported by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS); that includes over 10,600 employees. The EWSS figures reflects payslips filed with Revenue by employers for November 2021.

Over 1,300 businesses in the county have been supported by the COVID Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), while 135 Kerry businesses got support through the Business Resumption Support Scheme (BRSS) since both schemes were introduced.

