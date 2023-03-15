Over 2,300 people awaiting social housing in Tralee MD

Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee municipal district.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

Figures provided at the recent meeting of Tralee municipal district, show that 2,320 people are on the housing list for Tralee.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council have received 59 applications for housing in the Tralee area since the beginning of the year; while 39 applications have been approved since the beginning of 2023.

Almost 1,240 (1,238) people are awaiting one bed units; 630 applicants are awaiting two bed homes; 350 people are on the list for three bed units; 91 are on the list for four bed houses; while 11 applicants are awaiting 5 bed homes.

There are currently 57 vacant dwellings in the Tralee MD; including 4 under repair and unallocated; 10 units under repair and allocated; 35 homes are awaiting repair; 3 dwellings are repaired and awaiting allocation; while 5 units are repaired and awaiting occupation.

Advertisement

There are a total of 2,914 within the MD, that includes 1,525 in Local Authority housing, 850 in HAP tenancies, 345 under the Rental Accommodation Scheme

and 194 tenancies under leasing in the area.