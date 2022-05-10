Over 220 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council during first quarter

Over 220 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first quarter of this year.

Figures compiled by the council were presented to members of the various municipal districts at their bi-monthly meetings.

The figures show the amount of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

Advertisement

Between January and March, 228 litter complaints were made to the council.

24 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 10 of which have been paid.

There was also one court prosecution for littering during this time.

Advertisement

The council also investigated 80 waste complaints during this period, while there were 31 water complaints and 16 air complaints investigated.

There were no court prosecutions on foot of any of these complaints.