There were over 2,000 (2,043) IDA supported jobs in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney.

He was responding to a query from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan in the Dáil recently.

Minister Coveney says the total employment in IDA clients in 2023 remained over 300,000.

Dublin was the highest at over 130,000 (137,112), while Laois had the fewest IDA supported jobs last year at 155.