Advertisement
News

Over 200 Ballybunion locals turn out to welcome new Ukrainian arrivals

Aug 1, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Over 200 Ballybunion locals turn out to welcome new Ukrainian arrivals Over 200 Ballybunion locals turn out to welcome new Ukrainian arrivals
Share this article

Over 200 people turned out in Ballybunion to welcome the town’s new Ukrainian arrivals.

Around 250 Ukrainian refugees were due to arrive in the seaside town over the Bank Holiday weekend, beginning on Friday, to be housed at the former Golf Hotel.

Locals in Ballybunion came together over the weekend to organise a welcoming gesture for their new arrivals.

Advertisement

This morning, an event was organised for 3 o’clock this afternoon at the promenade on the Men’s beach, which led to concerns from some Ukrainians, who were concerned about being out in the rain as they don’t have facilities to dry their clothes.

Locals turned up at the hotel dropping off umbrellas for the town’s newest residents, and the rain stayed away despite the status yellow weather warning.

Lisa Fingleton from Ballybunion, said the welcoming event was very emotional.

Advertisement

LisaF

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus